Listen: Forsa Disputes Govt. Claims That Working Hours Reduction Would Cost €600 MIllion.

The country's largest public sector union is disputing Government claims that reducing working hours for public servants would cost the State over 600 million euro a year.

Speaking at Fórsa's conference in Kilkenny this evening, incoming General Secretary Kevin Callinan says that figure is at least 50 per cent higher than the Government estimated in 2013.

The union is calling for a mid-term review of the public service pay deal, and says restoring pre-crisis working hours is essential.

Fórsa claims civil servants now work 75,000 more hours each week than before the Haddington Road Agreement.

Kevin Callinan says it's not fair for the government to claim a shorter working week would cost 600 million euro: