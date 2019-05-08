Listen: Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Reveal Their Son's Name.

K Drive

In the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan have revealed the name of their new baby boy.

And it's 'Archie'.

They shared an Instagram post with his full name - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - after introducing him to the Queen in Windsor.

Harry says it's been a special few days.

