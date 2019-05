A 40-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man in Dublin over seven years ago.

The victim, Eamon Kelly, was shot dead at Furry Road in Killester in December 2012.

Kenneth Donoghue of Hazelgrove Estate in Tallaght is accused of his murder, and possessing a Glock pistol.

He's due back in court next week.

A second man, also in his forties, arrested in connection with the investigation is due in court this evening.

**File image: RollingNews