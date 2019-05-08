K Drive

Candidates Running For Election To Kildare County Council.

Elections to Kildare County Council will take place on Friday, May 24th.

There are 40 seats on the council, and councillors will be elected from 7 electoral areas.

The nominated candidates are as follows, and the Notice of Poll is also attached to this article, and available here

Athy Electoral Area.

No. of Seats: 4

Candidates: (10)

Celbridge Electoral Area.

No. of Seats: 4

Candidates: (11)

Clane Electoral Area.

No. of Seats: 5

Candidates: (12)

Kildare Electoral Area.

No. of Seats: 5

Candidates: (8)

Leixlip Electoral Area.

No. of Seats: 3

Candidates: (10)

Maynooth Electoral Area.

No. of Seats: 5

Candidates: (9)

Naas Electoral Area.

No. of Seats: 6

Candidates: (15)

Newbridge Electoral Area.

No. of Seats:6

Candidates: (15)

