A prominent economist says the economy "fell off a cliff" in the middle of March.

Jim Power says, however, this is unlike any other recession, as large sectors of the economy have been shut down.

From mid-May, however, parts of the economy will begin to open up.

This indicates that recovery should be "strong"

Ireland's economy is expected to contract by 8% this year, but grow by 6% in 2021.

