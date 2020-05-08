Listen: Kildare Accountancy Firm Says There Is An Anomaly Between LEOs On Grant Administration.

A Kildare accountancy firm contends that there is an anomaly in how Kildare Local Enterprise Office administers Covid 19 business supports, when compared with other Enterprise Offices.

Kildare LEO is offering a suite of schemes for small and medium firms.

It says it has delivered more Business Continuity Vouchers than any other LEO in Ireland.

Frank McMahon is of McMahon & Co. Accounts in Kildare Town, is working with companies applying for LEO funding in several counties.

He, and Head of Enterprise at Kildare Local Enterprise Office, Jacqui McNabb, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.