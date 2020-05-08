The Eleven To Two Show

Ireland's Unemployment Rate In April Was 28.2%.

: 05/08/2020 - 12:03
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cso_logo.png

Ireland's unemployment rate hit 28.2 per cent in April, when account is taken of all Covid 19 payments.

According to the CSO the standard rate would be 5.4 per cent.

The Central Statistics Office say it demonstrates the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the labour market.
 

