Listen: All Childcare Places In Maynooth Are Booked-Up Until 2024.

All childcare places in Maynooth are fully booked until 2024.

This is partially attributable to the growth of the local population and the expansion of the ECCE scheme to two years.

Many newly constructed developments are required to include creche facilities.

However, it has occurred that creche facilities are not part of the completed project because of a "lack of demand".

Angela Feeney is a Labour Cllr. in the Clane Municpal District and a member of the Maynooth Childcare Committe.

She, and owner of Kidz At Play, Kilcock and Maynooth, Evelyn Reilly, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

File image: Maynooth/Google Maps