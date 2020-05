The Vatican has given the go-ahead for the transfer of the ownership of lands of St Vincent's Hospital Campus in Dublin.

This paves the way for the new National Maternity Hospital to be built.

In 2017, the Religious Sisters of Charity stepped down from the board of St Vincent's Hospital Group.

They say they hope transfer can now be concluded without undue delays.

The lands are worth about 200 million euro.

File image; RollingNews