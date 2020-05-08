The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen: This Year's National Ploughing Championships Have Been Cancelled.

: 05/08/2020 - 12:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The National Ploughing Championships have been cancelled.

The event was due to take place in Co. Carlow from September 15th to 17th but it's been called off due to Covid 19.

Kim Buckley reports:

File image: 2018 Ploughing Championships/RollingNews

