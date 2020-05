Unemployment surged in April as the impact of the Covid 19 crisis took hold on the economy.

CSO figures show the rate of unemployment rose from 16.5 per cent in March to 28.2 per cent in April.

This takes account of those in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Benefit.

More than half of those unemployed are aged 15 to 24.

Chief Economist with KBC Bank, Austin Hughes says this creates a particular difficulty:

Stock image: Shutterstock