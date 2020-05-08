Friday Night Rhythm

Listen: Ed. Minister Accepts The Leaving Cert. System May Be Open To Legal Challenge.

05/08/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Education Minister has accepted the new Leaving Cert system could be open to legal challenge.

It's been confirmed the written exams, due to start at the end of July will not go ahead.

Students, of whom there are 3,000 in Kildare, will be given a predicted grade by their school and the Department of Education will finalise their result.

There's also the option for pupils to sit the written exams at a later date.

Minister Joe McHugh says there could be some legal difficulties ahead:

