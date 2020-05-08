Friday Night Rhythm

Designated Hours For People Who Are Cocooning Set Aside In Kildare's 15 Parks.

: 05/08/2020 - 17:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Kildare County Council is allocating designated hours in its 15 parks for people who are  cocooning

The designated hours will be from 1.30pm – 3.30pm each day.

KCC says "We are asking for the co-operation and understanding of the general public to facilitate these times during the day and to allow people who have had to cocoon use our parks safely and give them the space to do this. Other users should avoid using the parks at this time and use the parks at other times instead.  The designated hours will apply from Wednesday 13th May 2020. "

 

 

Park Name

Town

Address

People's Park  Athy

Athy

Church Road,Athy, Co. Kildare, Ireland

Woodstock Castle

Athy

Castle Park, Athy, Co. Kildare

The Fairgreen, Castledermot

Castledermot

Between Keenan’s Lane and Carlow Road

Willowbrook Park

Celbridge

Beside Willowbrook Estate, Celbridge

Bawnogues

Kilcock

,Commons West, Kilcock, Co. Kildare

Cherry Avenue, Kildare

Kildare

Dublin Road, Kildare Town (opposite Rowanville)

Lough na Mona, Leixlip

Leixlip

Rear of Lough na Mona Estate, Leixlip

Rye River Walk, Leixlip

Leixlip

Extends from Fire Station, past St. Mary’s Park and Newtown Park as far as Glendale Meadows

William Roantree Park

Leixlip

along the river bank behind the Courtyard Hotel, Leixlip

The Wonderful Barn, Leixlip.

Leixlip

Barnhall, Leixlip

St. Catherine’s Park, Leixlip

Leixlip

Vehicular entrance beside Fire Station

Carton Avenue

Maynooth

Carton Avenue from Main Street to Carton Demesne, Maynooth

Harbour Field, Maynooth

Maynooth

Leinster Street, Maynooth, Co. Kildare

Pound Park, Maynooth

Maynooth

Pound Lane, Maynooth, Co. Kildare

Moone Pocket Park

Moone

Moone, Co. Kildare, Ireland (Opposite Church)

 

