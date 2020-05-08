Designated Hours For People Who Are Cocooning Set Aside In Kildare's 15 Parks.

Kildare County Council is allocating designated hours in its 15 parks for people who are cocooning
The designated hours will be from 1.30pm – 3.30pm each day.
KCC says "We are asking for the co-operation and understanding of the general public to facilitate these times during the day and to allow people who have had to cocoon use our parks safely and give them the space to do this. Other users should avoid using the parks at this time and use the parks at other times instead. The designated hours will apply from Wednesday 13th May 2020. "
|
Park Name
|
Town
|
Address
|
People's Park Athy
|
Athy
|
Church Road,Athy, Co. Kildare, Ireland
|
Woodstock Castle
|
Athy
|
Castle Park, Athy, Co. Kildare
|
The Fairgreen, Castledermot
|
Castledermot
|
Between Keenan’s Lane and Carlow Road
|
Willowbrook Park
|
Celbridge
|
Beside Willowbrook Estate, Celbridge
|
Bawnogues
|
Kilcock
|
,Commons West, Kilcock, Co. Kildare
|
Cherry Avenue, Kildare
|
Kildare
|
Dublin Road, Kildare Town (opposite Rowanville)
|
Lough na Mona, Leixlip
|
Leixlip
|
Rear of Lough na Mona Estate, Leixlip
|
Rye River Walk, Leixlip
|
Leixlip
|
Extends from Fire Station, past St. Mary’s Park and Newtown Park as far as Glendale Meadows
|
William Roantree Park
|
Leixlip
|
along the river bank behind the Courtyard Hotel, Leixlip
|
The Wonderful Barn, Leixlip.
|
Leixlip
|
Barnhall, Leixlip
|
St. Catherine’s Park, Leixlip
|
Leixlip
|
Vehicular entrance beside Fire Station
|
Carton Avenue
|
Maynooth
|
Carton Avenue from Main Street to Carton Demesne, Maynooth
|
Harbour Field, Maynooth
|
Maynooth
|
Leinster Street, Maynooth, Co. Kildare
|
Pound Park, Maynooth
|
Maynooth
|
Pound Lane, Maynooth, Co. Kildare
|
Moone Pocket Park
|
Moone
|
Moone, Co. Kildare, Ireland (Opposite Church)