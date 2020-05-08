Designated Hours For People Who Are Cocooning Set Aside In Kildare's 15 Parks.

Kildare County Council is allocating designated hours in its 15 parks for people who are cocooning

The designated hours will be from 1.30pm – 3.30pm each day.

KCC says "We are asking for the co-operation and understanding of the general public to facilitate these times during the day and to allow people who have had to cocoon use our parks safely and give them the space to do this. Other users should avoid using the parks at this time and use the parks at other times instead. The designated hours will apply from Wednesday 13th May 2020. "