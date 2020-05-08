Friday Night Rhythm

27 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 & 156 More People Have Been Diagnosed With The Virus.

05/08/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_health.png
A further 27 people with Covid 19 have died.
 
The Dept. of Health says another 156 people have been diagnosed with the virus.
 
1,429 people have now died of Covid 19, while there are 22,541 confirmed cases in this country, of whom 1,312 are in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 6 May (22,301 cases),shows:

·        57% are female and 43% are male

·        the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

·        2,915 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

·        Of those hospitalised, 373 cases have been admitted to ICU

·        6,586 cases are associated with healthcare workers

·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,885 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,312 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,199 cases (5%)

·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 8 May) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.  

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Analysis of multiple data sources shows a continuing high level of compliance with public health measures. As we prepare for the next stages of living with this virus, we are learning new norms and behaviours, particularly how we interact in public spaces. Physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, safe interactions apply to all if we are to keep COVID-19 suppressed in Ireland.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,429 deaths reflects this.

