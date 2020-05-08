1,312 People In Co. Kildare Have Been Diagnosed With Covid 19 Since Testing Began.

1,312 people in Co. Kildare have been diagnosed since Covid 19 testing began.

This latest data from the Dept. of Heath is an increase from 1,302 diagnoses in the county, yesterday.

Kildare has 6% of all Covid 19 cases in Ireland and the second highest number of cases, after Dublin.

Nationally, a further 27 people with Covid 19 have died.

The Dept. of Health says another 156 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

1,429 people have now died of Covid 19, while there are 22,541 confirmed cases in this country, of whom 1,312 are in Co. Kildare.