Listen: Over 400 Cyclists Treated For Trauma Related Injuries In Recent Years.

Over 400 Cyclists Treated For Trauma Related Injuries In Recent Years.

: 06/08/2019 - 10:38
Author: Róisin Power
One cyclists is being treated every three days in an Irish hospital for major trauma injuries.

In recent years over 400 cyclists presented to hospitals with trauma related injuries, one fifth resulted in admission to intensive care.

Stephen Bourke reports:

