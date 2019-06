Katie Taylor isn't a fan of having a statue erected in her honour.

That's according to a local councillor who discussed the matter with the champion boxer's family following her triumphant win in New York last weekend.

Last night, thousands of fans lined the streets of Bray to welcome home the undisputed champion of the world, following her defeat of Belgian Delfine Persoon.

Bray Councillor Joe Behan said there's a desire to honour Katie Taylor's achievements.