The Celbridge-Leixlip MD will hold it's annual meeting this Friday.

Top items on the agenda with be to elect a Cathaoirleach and Leas-Chathaoirleach (Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson).

Also on the agenda is the nomination of members to several different committees. This includes; Finance Committee, County Kildare Twinning Committee, Coiste na Gaeile and the Joint Policing Committee.

The meeting will begin at 12 midday this Friday, June 14th.