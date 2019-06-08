Saturday Favourites

Nine Athy Roads Apart Of KCC Surface Works This Week.

: 06/08/2019 - 16:06
Author: Róisin Power
Surface works to begin this week on nine Athy roads.

Surface dressing works will begin on Tuesday and are expected to last until Friday.

However, Kildare County Council have said that the works are weather dependent.

Temporary traffic management plans will be in place and diversion routes sign posted as works continue.

The council could not give specific times for when disruption can be expected on each road, as it will depend on the weather. KCC said to expect delays.

The roads included in these works are as following:

    L7056, Kill, Monasterevin
    L8001, Rathsillagh
    L8005, Eagle Hill
    L8010, Mullaghmoyne
    L8019, Narraghmore
    L8025, Mullaghmast
    L8026, Ballitore
    L8043, Belan Avenue
    L8031, Milltown

