Nine Athy Roads Apart Of KCC Surface Works This Week.

Surface works to begin this week on nine Athy roads.

Surface dressing works will begin on Tuesday and are expected to last until Friday.

However, Kildare County Council have said that the works are weather dependent.

Temporary traffic management plans will be in place and diversion routes sign posted as works continue.

The council could not give specific times for when disruption can be expected on each road, as it will depend on the weather. KCC said to expect delays.

The roads included in these works are as following:

L7056, Kill, Monasterevin

L8001, Rathsillagh

L8005, Eagle Hill

L8010, Mullaghmoyne

L8019, Narraghmore

L8025, Mullaghmast

L8026, Ballitore

L8043, Belan Avenue

L8031, Milltown