Listen: Concerns Raised Over Irish Children Being Sent Abroad For Mental Health Care.

: 06/08/2019 - 16:40
Author: Róisin Power
A Fianna Fail TD says sending Irish children abroad for mental health care is not best practice and not good for their recovery.

James Browne says the potential closure of a UK mental health facility that cares for them is deeply worrying.

It follows the release of a damning report by Britain's care commission on St Andrew's Healthcare Adolescent Service in Northhampton.

Six Irish children are at the facility, where reported issues include patients being held in isolation rooms without bedding or chairs.

Fianna Fail spokesperson on Mental Health James Browne, says swift action is needed to deal with the issue.

