Works begin today on the road between Timolin and the Wicklow border.

Kildare County Council, on behalf of Roadstone Ltd., says the section of road from Timolin to Portersize Cross and from Portersize Cross to Whitehills will be closed.

The road will be shut, daily, between 8am and 6pm, until June 19th.

Diversion routes will be clearly signposted.