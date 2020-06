There are calls for a representative of K-Doc to attend the next meeting of the Athy Municipal District.

K-Doc is Kildare's out-of-hours GP service.

Fianna Fáil Cllr., Brian Dooley, wants to discuss expanding the catchment area of Athy's new primary health care centre to include South Kildare, Laois, Carlow and West Wicklow.

His motion will be debated at the June meeting of the MD.