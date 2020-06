A councillor is calling for talks on the Naas Ring Road route to "avoid a future acrimonious division"

Independent Cllr., Seamie Moore, wants the Director of Services for Roads and senior roads executives to meet with Naas Municipal District members,to discuss, plan and agree a route for the final section of the Eastern Area Ring Road for Naas.

He wants these talks to take place in advance of the Naas Local Area Plan.

His motion will be debated at the June meeting of the Naas MD.