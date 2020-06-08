10 New Cases Of Covid-19 Notified In Kildare Over The Weekend.

10 new cases of Covid 19 were notified in Kildare over the weekend, following a 3 day period when there were no new cases in the county.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre data indicated that the number of cases of the virus in the county were static at 1,419 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

5 more people in Kildare were diagnosed with Covid 19 on Saturday, and another 5 cases were confirmed last night.

Kildare continues to have the 3rd highest number of cases of the virus in Ireland, after Dublin and Cork.

Nationally, 1,679 people have died of Covid 19 and 25,201 people have been diagnosed with it.