A man has been charged after drugs, gun and cash were seized in Co. Louth and north Dublin.

As part of an operation into a criminal gang operating in Drogheda, a car was stopped and searched in the town on Friday and 800 euro worth of cocaine was discovered.

A man in his late 20s was arrested.

A further 6300 euro of the drug and 2800 euro in cash were found at a property.

Following further investigations a gun was seized in a van at a premises in Fingal Co Dublin.