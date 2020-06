A 17-year old charged in connection with assaulting another teenager in Carrigaline, Co Cork over the weekend has been released on bail.

He was charged in connection with an assault in which a17-year old was slashed in the head and stabbed in the back on Saturday night and his mobile phone was robbed.

Fiona Corcoran is there for Corks 96FM and C103 news:

File image: RollingNews