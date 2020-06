An investigation has been launched into an arson attack at a garda's home in Co Louth last night.

Shortly after 11pm a fire was started at the house in the Bay Estate area of Dundalk.

No one was injured in the attack but significant damage was caused to the exterior of the house.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area last night to come forward, and are seeking information on a white van which was in the Bay Estate area at around 3pm.