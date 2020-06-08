K Drive

Listen: Queues Reported In Naas As Shoppers Return.

: 06/08/2020 - 15:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Thousands of shops nationwide are back in business as Covid 19 restrictions are eased further.

The country has now entered Phase 2 of its reopening out of lockdown.

Stephanie Rohan has been speaking to shop owners in Naas Co Kildare.

