Kildare Chamber Welcomes Allocation Of Additional Funding To Trading Online Voucher Scheme.

County Kildare Chamber has welcomed the allocation of an additional €14.2 million in funding to the Trading Online Voucher Scheme.

The monies have been allocated by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation

CEO of County Kildare Chamber, Allan Shine, says "The demand for the Scheme over the past number of months has been significant. The ability to trade online has been a lifeline for so many businesses during the lockdown and will continue to be a valuable support, even as we move to Phase Two of reopening the economy. We in County Kildare Chamber have been raising the need for additional funding with Minister Humphreys, and so today’s news will be a relief to the many still hoping to apply."

He adds "Our message to Government is to emphasise that businesses have suffered immense economic damage over the past two to three months and will require as much financial support from the State in Phase Two and future phases, as they did during the lockdown.

If this support does not materialise, we risk permanently losing jobs over the coming months"