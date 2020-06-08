K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Small Retailers In Kildare Say They Will Only Survive If Local Buy From Them.

: 06/08/2020 - 16:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
barker_and_jones_naas_shopfront_via_barke_and_jones_twitter.jpg

Small retailers say they will only survive if local people buy from them.

Kate Hayes is the manager of Barker and Jones book shop in Naas, Co Kildare.

She says small businesses are depending on people to shop local.

newstalk163830.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image courtesy Barker & Jones, Naas/Twitter

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!