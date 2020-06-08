KCC Will Begin Re-Opening Its Playgrounds From Tomorrow.

Kildare County Council is beginning to re-open playgrounds today, but with new terms and conditions of use.

KCC says that all children using its play areas must be surpervised by a parent or guardian, at all times.

Furthermore, parents/guardian are "required":

1.To bring their own hand sanitiser for the cleaning of their children's hands before, at regular intervals during and after use of the playground equipment.In the absence of such sanitation parents or guardians are requested to refrain from allowing their children use of the equipment.

2.To ensure physical distancing between children.

3.To advise children to avoid touching their face, eyes, nose and mouth.

4.To ensure children under your care have regard to the safe use of equipment and to the safety of others at all times.

5.To adhere to the most up to date health advice.

KCC has 28 playgrounds, in all, and says "it may not be possible that all playgrounds will be open by tomorrow morning Tuesday 9 June. Please be patient with us over the next couple of days as we reopen the playgrounds. We will update our social media with the locations as they open. "

Image courtesy KCC