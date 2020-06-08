The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Some Kildare Libraries Have Begun Offering A Contact & Collect Service, From Today.

: 06/08/2020 - 17:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
books_stack_of_right_aligned.jpeg

7 of Kildare's libraries have begun offering expanded services today, but it will be "some time" before full library services resume.

Athy, Celbridge, Kildare, Leixlip, Maynooth, Naas and Newbridge are now offering a contact and collect service.

Kildare Library Service says " You can make direct contact with your nearest library to request items they have on their shelves and arrange an appointment time to collect them.Interlibrary loans are not possible during this phase.A full list of our library contact information is available at: www.kildare.ie/library/Library/

Additional Kildare Libraries will provide the service during their normal service
hours every alternate week:

Commencing 8th June -  Castledermot, Monasterevin, Kilcullen and Clane
Commencing 15th June - Ballitore, Rathangan and Kilcock

In all situations, the health and safety of library users and staff will be paramount. Social distancing will be observed where library users interact with services, and all health and safety protocols will be observed.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!