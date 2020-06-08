Some Kildare Libraries Have Begun Offering A Contact & Collect Service, From Today.

7 of Kildare's libraries have begun offering expanded services today, but it will be "some time" before full library services resume.

Athy, Celbridge, Kildare, Leixlip, Maynooth, Naas and Newbridge are now offering a contact and collect service.

Kildare Library Service says " You can make direct contact with your nearest library to request items they have on their shelves and arrange an appointment time to collect them.Interlibrary loans are not possible during this phase.A full list of our library contact information is available at: www.kildare.ie/library/Library/

Additional Kildare Libraries will provide the service during their normal service

hours every alternate week:

Commencing 8th June - Castledermot, Monasterevin, Kilcullen and Clane

Commencing 15th June - Ballitore, Rathangan and Kilcock

In all situations, the health and safety of library users and staff will be paramount. Social distancing will be observed where library users interact with services, and all health and safety protocols will be observed.

Stock image: Shutterstock