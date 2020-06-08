4 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 & 9 New Cases Have Been Confirmed.

4 more people have died of Covid 19 in Ireland.

It brings the number of people who have died of the virus to 1,683.

9 new cases have also been notified and 3 cases have been denotified.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan gives the breakdown of covid patients in intensive care;

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 6 June (25,198 cases), shows:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,322 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 411 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,073 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,158 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,423 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Last week there were 16 clusters notified in private houses. If you or someone in your household experiences ‘flu like symptoms – a cough, temperature, shortness of breath or a change in taste in smell – please do not adopt a wait and see approach – isolate and contact your GP without delay”