5 Kildare Covid 19 Cases Seem To Have Been Denotified.

It appears that 5 confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Kildare have been denotified.

In Sunday's up-date, the HSPC noted 1,428 people in the county had been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began.

In this evening's up-date, that figure has fallen to 1,423.

The Dept. of Health has noted the denotification of 3 cases of Covid 19, across Ireland, bringing the total figure to 25,207 .

This, however, does not account for the disparity between case numbers issued for Kildare on Sunday and Monday.

Clarity has been sought of the Dept. of Health.

Nationally, a further 4 people with Covid19 have died here.

9 new cases have also been announced.

It brings the death toll in this country to 1,683 while there have been 25,207 confirmed cases.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 6 June (25,198 cases), shows:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,322 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 411 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,073 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,158 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,423 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

