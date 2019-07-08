K Drive

Gardaí Investigating An Assault In Lahinch During The Irish Open.

07/08/2019
Róisin Power
co_clare.jpg

An investigation is underway following an assault in Lahinch in Co Clare during the Irish Open.

A man was attacked on Main Street on Saturday night, during what Gardaí say was an otherwise peaceful weekend.

He received facial injuries in the assault, which happened just after midnight.

