K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Flu Jab Uptake At Naas General Hospital Below HSE Target.

: 07/08/2019 - 16:21
Author: Róisin Power
flu_jab_via_rolling_news_14_01_18.jpg

Only 39 per cent of healthcare workers received the flu vaccine during the 2018/2019 season.

A new report from the Department of health also shows that 35.3 percent of health workers at Naas General got the flu jab.

This is below the HSE's target of 40% for 2019.

Image: Rolling News.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!