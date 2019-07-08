K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Handed Down Life Sentence For The Murder Of Irene White.

: 07/08/2019 - 16:23
Author: Róisin Power
irene_white_aged_43_murdered_by_anthony_lambe_in_her_home_drogheda_april_2005_rolling_news.jpg

A man's been sentenced to life for the murder of Irene White in County Louth.

The mother of three was found stabbed to death at her home in Dundalk 2005.

Today, 47 year old Niall Power, of Gyles Road, Riverstown, Dundalk pleaded guilty to murder at the Central Criminal Court.

He received the mandatory life sentence.

He is the second person to be convicted of the murder.

Anthony Lambe, with an address at Annadrumman, Castleblayeney, Co Monaghan pleaded guilty to her murder and was jailed for life last year.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!