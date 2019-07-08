Man Handed Down Life Sentence For The Murder Of Irene White.

A man's been sentenced to life for the murder of Irene White in County Louth.

The mother of three was found stabbed to death at her home in Dundalk 2005.

Today, 47 year old Niall Power, of Gyles Road, Riverstown, Dundalk pleaded guilty to murder at the Central Criminal Court.

He received the mandatory life sentence.

He is the second person to be convicted of the murder.

Anthony Lambe, with an address at Annadrumman, Castleblayeney, Co Monaghan pleaded guilty to her murder and was jailed for life last year.

