Climate Protesters Have Glued Themselves To Dept. Of Communication's Doors.

: 07/08/2019 - 16:26
Author: Róisin Power
extinction_rebellion_protest_rolling_news_08_07_2019.jpg

Climate change protesters have glued themselves to the doors of a government building in Dublin.

Five activists from the Extinction Rebellion group have used superglue to form a chain blocking the door of the Department of Communications and Climate Action on Adelaide Road.

It comes as People Before Profit's Bríd Smith said yesterday she's bringing a legal challenge over the government's move to block her Climate Emergency Bill.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton insists a ban on extracting oil and gas wouldn't cut carbon emissions.

Image: Rolling News.
 

