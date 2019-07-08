Climate Protesters Have Glued Themselves To Dept. Of Communication's Doors.

Climate change protesters have glued themselves to the doors of a government building in Dublin.

Five activists from the Extinction Rebellion group have used superglue to form a chain blocking the door of the Department of Communications and Climate Action on Adelaide Road.

It comes as People Before Profit's Bríd Smith said yesterday she's bringing a legal challenge over the government's move to block her Climate Emergency Bill.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton insists a ban on extracting oil and gas wouldn't cut carbon emissions.

