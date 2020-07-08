The Breakfast Show

Blood Donation Drive In Naas Today, By Appointment Only.

: 07/08/2020 - 08:08
Author: Ciara Noble
A blood donation drive continues in Naas today.

It is being hosted by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service in Scoile Bhríde, Sallins Roads.

Donors are required to make an appointment by calling 1850 731 137.

Donations are being accepted between 3.45pm and 7.40pm.

