The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

9 Road Work Projects Begin In Athy Municipal District Today.

: 07/08/2020 - 08:13
Author: Ciara Noble
road_works_sign.jpeg

A series of 9 road works projects begin in the Athy Municipal District today.

All are surface dressing schemes, and and the batch is scheduled for completion on July 17th.

 

L8009 – Tippenan to Crawnglass

L8007 – Ballyshannon to Martinstown

L8006 – Martinstown to Crawnglass                                             

L7072 – Martinstown to Newtown

L7071 – Dunny’s Cross to Ironhills

L8019 – Cuckles Corner to Narraghmore

L8026 – Balitore to Crookstown

L8037 – Timolin to Wicklow Boundary

L8100 – Plunketstown to Graney

Working hours, daily, are between 8am and 6pm.

Roads will be blocked during the course of the works.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!