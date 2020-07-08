9 Road Work Projects Begin In Athy Municipal District Today.

A series of 9 road works projects begin in the Athy Municipal District today.
All are surface dressing schemes, and and the batch is scheduled for completion on July 17th.
L8009 – Tippenan to Crawnglass
L8007 – Ballyshannon to Martinstown
L8006 – Martinstown to Crawnglass
L7072 – Martinstown to Newtown
L7071 – Dunny’s Cross to Ironhills
L8019 – Cuckles Corner to Narraghmore
L8026 – Balitore to Crookstown
L8037 – Timolin to Wicklow Boundary
L8100 – Plunketstown to Graney
Working hours, daily, are between 8am and 6pm.
Roads will be blocked during the course of the works.