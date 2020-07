Over 200 young people turned up at a house party uninvited in Co. Kildare on Monday evening.

A 17-year-old girl posted on social media she was inviting friends to her house in Leixlip.

It was shared and went viral, before gardaí were called - three teenagers were arrested for public order offences.

The girl's father Kevin says he was away for the night and it spiraled out of control:

File image: RollingNews