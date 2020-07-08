The Eleven To Two Show

3 People Arrested As Part Of Inquiry In To Disappearance & Murder Of William Maughan & Anastasija Varslavane.

: 07/08/2020 - 11:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
william_maughan_and_anastasija_varslavane.jpg

Three people have been arrested by Gardai investigating the disappearance and murder of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavanne.

The couple were reported missing from Laytown, Co. Meath, in April 2015, with the case later upgraded to a murder investigation in September 2016.

Two men, aged in their 50s and 60s, and one woman, aged in her 40s, have been arrested and are being held at Garda stations throughout Meath and Dublin.

Meanwhie searches are currently being carried out at a location in Co. Meath.

 

Image: William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane.

