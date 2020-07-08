The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Calls For Inspection Of Completed Road Projects In Clane-Maynooth MD.

: 07/08/2020 - 11:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A councillor wants Kildare County Council to conduct inspection of completed road projects in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District.

Its with particular reference to landscaping completion.

Its claimed that residents have encountered projects completed over the last 18 months where debris has been left on-site, or, the landscaping does not enable maintenance of the lands.

Paul Ward is a Fianna Fáil Cllr. in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District.

He joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

Stock image: Pixabay

