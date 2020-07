There's a warning the UK's economy won't recover to the level it was before the coronavirus pandemic until at least 2024.

A report by by accountants BDO and the Centre for Economics and Business Research says even without a large-scale second wave of Covid-19, GDP will fall by 11 per cent this year.

If there is a big spike in cases - gross domestic product could tumble by almost a fifth, and exports by around a quarter.

Stock image: Pixabay