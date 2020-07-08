Listen: EPA Says Water Supply To Over 1 Million People Is Vulnerable.

The water supply to over one million people is vulnerable to failure according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

It says Irish Water must urgently address more than 50 treatment plants which are at risk.

It's also warning it will take Irish Water over 60 years to replace lead piping if the current pace is continued.

According to the HSE, lead poisoning can lead to kidney problems, high blood pressure and developmental issues in children.

Dr. Michelle Minihan is a Senior Inspector, Office of Environmental Enforcement at the EPA and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

The issuing of two separate boil water notices, affecting over 600,000 people apiece, at Leixlip Water Treatment Plant, form part of the report.

Clem Ryan details the findings:

Stock image: Pixabay

