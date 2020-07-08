The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: EPA Says Water Supply To Over 1 Million People Is Vulnerable.

: 07/08/2020 - 11:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
water_drop_pixabay.jpg

The water supply to over one million people is vulnerable to failure according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

It says Irish Water must urgently address more than 50 treatment plants which are at risk.

It's also warning it will take Irish Water over 60 years to replace lead piping if the current pace is continued.

According to the HSE, lead poisoning can lead to kidney problems, high blood pressure and developmental issues in children.

Dr. Michelle Minihan is a Senior Inspector, Office of Environmental Enforcement at the EPA and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

cr_leixlip.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

The issuing of two separate boil water notices, affecting over 600,000 people apiece, at Leixlip Water Treatment Plant, form part of the report.

Clem Ryan details the findings:

cr_leixlip.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!