140 new jobs have been announced at a company that has designed a drug to treat Covid-19.

Gilead Sciences is opening a new base in Dublin as part of a 7 million euro investment.

Some of the roles will also be at the company's existing operation in Carrigtwohill in Cork.

The company has already started recruiting in areas such as clinical development, IT and HR, and expects the positions to be filled by early 2022.

