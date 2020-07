Cuts to the pandemic unemployment payment punish the low paid and those in precarious employment.

That's according to a People Before Profit TD who wants the government to look at sectors, not just individual earnings, when assessing entitlements.

Those earning below 200 euro a week before the pandemic have seen their P-U-P payments cut from 350 euro a week to 203 euro.

Deputy Richard Boyd Barrett says those working in the arts and other sectors are affected:

