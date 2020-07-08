15,000 Prospective Students Apply For Admission To Maynooth University.

Maynooth University has received its highest-ever number of applications for admission in September 2020.

More than 15,000 prospective students have applied to the University

Maynooth U. plans to admit in excess of 3,000 students in the coming year.

The increases in applications are noteworthy in areas such as Business (21%), Psychology (20%), Law (9%) and Biological & Biomedical Sciences (5%).

Maynooth's Bachelor of Arts degree continues to be the most popular course in the CAO, attracting more applications and first preferences than any other CAO course.

Speaking about today’s CAO announcement, Prof Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University, said: “Today’s CAO figures, along with Maynooth University’s unique position as the highest ranking Irish university in the Top 50 Young Universities in the world, are indicators of the successful steps the University took to offer students an extraordinary level of flexibility and control over their educational experiences. Maynooth University offers students the kind of education that will equip them with the critical skills and ability to adapt to today’s rapidly changing job market."