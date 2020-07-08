Listen: Taoiseach Says Debenhams Workers Have Been Treated Very Badly.

The Taoiseach has said the former Debenham's workers, of whom there were 106 in Newbridge, have been treated very badly and the company should honour previously agreed redundancy commitments.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said nothing has been done to protect workers by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil over the past four years.

Micheál Martin has promised legislation will be brought forward to change laws that allow companies to use devices to avoid paying workers their entitlements.

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald clashed with Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the issue in the Dáil: