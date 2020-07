One in ten adults say they had been the victim of assault, fraud, theft or attempted theft, according to a new CSO study.

The survey, which looked at people's experiences of crime in 2018 and 2019 indicates younger adults were more likely to be targeted.

Around 4 per cent of households said they were burgled or vandalised in the 12 months before being interviewed.

Three quarters of people who answered they survey said they felt safe walking in their local area at night.